Mamata-led Trinamool Congress spent big for Goa polls, drew blank
Corruption made its way even to Kerala CM Vijayan's office: BJP's Nadda

Nadda said that the CPI-M government in Kerala was creating a debt trap, claiming the debt has almost doubled in Kerala.

Jagat Prakash Nadda | Pinarayi Vijayan | Kerala

IANS  |  Thiruvananthapuram 

Corruption made its way even to Kerala CM Vijayan's office: BJP's Nadda
Nadda was referring to the gold smuggling scam that had rocked the state.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president J.P. Nadda who is a two-day visit to Kerala on Sunday said "corruption has made its way even to the office of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan".

Nadda was referring to the gold smuggling scam that had rocked the state.

Speaking at the Kottayam district committee office of the BJP in Nagambadam, he said that the CPI-M government in Kerala was creating a debt trap, claiming the debt has almost doubled in Kerala.

Nadda during the speech also said that he "salutes the BJP workers of Kerala who have been murdered", adding lawlessness has been rampant in the state.

"There is no place for violence in politics," the senior BJP leader said.

He also said the drug menace is on a high in Kerala, and called upon the people of the state to support the programmes and policies of the BJP for the all-round development.

The BJP leader said that several programmes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has benefited the people of the country.

"The people of Kerala must support the BJP for a total change," he said.

Earlier on Sunday, Nadda arrived in Kochi to a rousing welcome. BJP's Kerala unit president K. Surendran, and state in-charge and former Union Minister Prakash Javadekar received him at the airport.

Nadda is scheduled to travel to Thiruvananthapuram on Monday to attend various party programmes.

Rumours are making the rounds regarding a change in the state leadership and according to sources, Nadda's arrival has increased the possibilities of such a move.

--IANS

aal/pgh

 

First Published: Sun, September 25 2022. 20:23 IST

