JUST IN
PayCM row: Karnataka CM Bommai says Congress is playing dirty politics
DMK is playing petty politics, not following cooperative federalism: Nadda
Congress intensifies PayCM campaign in Karnataka, party stalwart arrested
Sonia, Priyanka Gandhi to participate in 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in Karnataka
Congress puts up 'PayCM' QR codes at BJP's party office near Bengaluru
BJP certain to come to power in Telangana: Union Min Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti
Rahul Gandhi resumes Bharat Jodo Yatra from Aluva UC college in Kerala
EC asks YSRCP to clarfiy Jagan Reddy's 'permanent president' role
'PayCM' posters with CM's photo surface in Bengaluru, Bommai orders inquiry
DMK Deputy General Secretary Subbulakshmi Jagadeesan quits party membership
You are here: Home » Politics » News » South
Himachal voters have made up mind to repeat BJP govt like in UP: PM Modi
Business Standard

PayCM row: Karnataka CM Bommai says Congress is playing dirty politics

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday accused the opposition Congress of playing "dirty politics" in connection with its PayCM campaign in the state

Topics
Karnataka government | Karnataka | Basavaraj Somappa Bommai

IANS  |  Chitradurga 

Basavaraj Bommai, Karnataka CM

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday accused the opposition Congress of playing "dirty politics" in connection with its PayCM campaign in the state.

If at all there is any issue, it should be spoken directly. They should give evidence, records and it has to be investigated. Without anything in their heads they come to the session this shows their moral degradation, he said.

"This campaign is taken without any morality and mudslinging programme," he stated.

"The Congress leaders are in illusion of attaining power through carrying out dirty politics. This is not possible in Karnataka. The government would initiate legal action in this regard," CM Bommai stated.

Reacting to the charge of Health Minister Dr K. Sudhakar that Lingayat chief minister is being targetted, he said he wouldn't want to comment anything over the issue.

When asked about pre-poll surveys suggesting that ruling BJP would only get 95 to 100 assembly seats, way behind attaining majority, CM Bommai stated that each survey will throw up different numbers.

"We have been in politics for 30-35 years. We can feel the pulse of the people. This time BJP is going to attain power," CM Bommai explained.

He maintained that the state cabinet expansion would be taken up once the high command gave consent to it. Talking about the raids on PFI and SDPI leaders, he stated that the action had been initiated by the National Intelligence Agency (NIA) and the state police department.

--IANS

mka/shb/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Karnataka government

First Published: Sat, September 24 2022. 15:33 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU