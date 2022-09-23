DMK is playing petty politics, not following cooperative federalism: Nadda

national chief J P Nadda on Friday mounted a scathing attack on the ruling in accusing it of indulging in petty politics, legitimising corruption and not working in the spirit of .

It was a sorry state of affairs that the leaders of this Dravidian party are playing the blame game whereas Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government and his believed in development and upliftment of all sections of people, he claimed.

The chief lashed out at DMK's ally, the Congress, saying the party which has been representing Sivaganga Lok Sabha constituency (now represented by Karti P Chidambaram) for long, has done precious little for development.

Addressing reporters here, Nadda said people from different political parties besides large number of women, youth and from other sections were joining the BJP in support of pro-development policies of the Prime Minister who has a special place in his heart for .

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi believes in the principles of and we are trying to see that maximum funds are allocated for development works in Tamil Nadu," he said.

The Centre initiated iconic development projects in the State and was expediting them. "But here also I am sorry to say that govt is playing petty . They are not working in the spirit of . They believe in blame game. I am not here to raise issues which my dear friend Annamalai ji (State chief) had raised yesterday," Nadda said.

He claimed the government which went for power tariff hike, lacked understanding of the subject.

"You should have educated leadership. They should understand who does the price rise, what is state subject, central subject and what is the concurrent subject. DMK doesn't know anything but believes in blame game. This is not fair," he said.

The DMK misguided the people. "This is the sorry state of affairs that leaders at such helm of affairs are trying to play blame game and are not cooperating," he said.

The BJP believed in development. The Prime Minister too believed in development of the State, upliftment of the poor, farmers, women, youth, deprived societies, and marginal sections of the society.

"But DMK government is perpetrating dynasty rule and corruption. They are legitimisng corruption and that's why I said yesterday that DMK stands for Dynasty, Money swindling and Katta Panchayat (Kanagaroo court). Their whole culture is of corruption and to support the dynasty rule," the BJP president alleged.

Summing up his two-day visit to the State, which concluded today, Nadda said through his interaction with party members and eminent personalities he could find a huge surge in favour of his party.

"People of are very enthusiastic to have a double-engine government. And BJP will certainly get support from every section of the society and eventually will meet a great success," he said.

As a mainstream party, the BJP was gaining strength and support because of the love and affection of the people of Tamil Nadu, he added.

Earlier in the day, the BJP president visited the renowned Pillayarpatti Vinayagar temple and offered prayers.

Accompanied by party members, Nadda had breakfast in the house of mandal president of Sakkottai South, A Ramalingam, in the district.

At a meeting of party's booth presidents in Sivaganga district, Nadda urged them to gear up to form the BJP government in Tamil Nadu under the leadership and guidance of Modi.

He wound up his visit by paying floral tributes to the legendary Marudhu Pandi brothers at their memorial at Tiruppattur here. The brothers fought valorously against the then British rulers and sacrificed their lives for the country's freedom.

