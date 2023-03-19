C T Ravi's 'kitchen' remark reveals organisational fault lines in Karnataka

Last week, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National General Secretary C T Ravi’s comments about ticket distribution in caused a hubbub in the poll-bound state. Given that there is just over a month left for elections, Ravi said nominations for the upcoming election would not be decided in people’s kitchens. This was in response to a reported statement by a former chief minister (CM) and Lingayat strongman B S Yediyurappa, that his son B Y Vijayendra would contest from his Shikaripura constituency.