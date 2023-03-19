JUST IN
C T Ravi's 'kitchen' remark reveals organisational fault lines in Karnataka
AAP leader Bhardwaj demands apology from Rijiju for "anti-India" remark
Business Standard

C T Ravi's 'kitchen' remark reveals organisational fault lines in Karnataka

Party leaders and BJP supporters watching this back-and-forth exchange were both amused and embarrassed

Topics
BJP | Karnataka | Politics

Aditi Phadnis 

Yediyurappa and his son B Y Vijayendraâ€™s
Raviâ€™s dissatisfaction stems from former CM and Lingayat strongman Yediyurappaâ€™s push of his son B Y Vijayendraâ€™s (right) candidature from Shikaripura constituency (Photo: PTI)

Last week, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National General Secretary C T Ravi’s comments about ticket distribution in Karnataka caused a hubbub in the poll-bound state. Given that there is just over a month left for elections, Ravi said nominations for the upcoming election would not be decided in people’s kitchens. This was in response to a reported statement by a former chief minister (CM) and Lingayat strongman B S Yediyurappa, that his son B Y Vijayendra would contest from his Shikaripura constituency.

First Published: Sun, March 19 2023. 21:02 IST

