BJP diverting people's attention from real issues, says K T Rama Rao

is highlighting the issue of polarisation to divert people's attention from rising prices, TRS working president alleged on Saturday.

The job of the government is to provide education, health, drinking water, good roads, law and order, but they are not the priority of the party, he said in an apparent reference to the .

Instead, they (BJP) talk about what one should eat, speak and do, and keep mum when asked about the price of LPG cylinder going up to Rs 1,000, he said.

"GDP is rising in the country. You know what GDP is? Gas, diesel and petrol. Their prices are rising. They (BJP) don't talk about that. Then, how to divert (public attention)? (They talk about) Halal, hijab, Munawar Faruqui," said Rama Rao, son of Chief Minister .

"Which God tells us to fight among ourselves in His name? Has any God said so? God of any religion?," he said at an event held for launching study material for B R Ambedkar Open University competitive examination.

The focus should be on addressing problems related to drinking water, hunger and others, said Rama Rao, who is also a Minister.

He said the economies of China and India were of the same size in 1987, now China has reached the size of USD 16 trillion, according to a release from his office.

Telangana, however, has achieved progress during the last 8 years, he claimed.

With 2.50 per cent of the population of the country, the State contributes five per cent of the GDP, he said.

