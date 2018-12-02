Dalits must take over all Hanuman temples: Bhim Army responds to UP CM

Days after Minister claimed that was a Dalit, Sunday said members of the community should take over all temples in the country and appoint as priests there.

While addressing a rally in Rajasthan's Alwar district on Tuesday, Adityanath had said, " was a forest dweller, deprived and a worked to unite all Indian communities, from north to south and east to west."



Reacting to the comment, told reporters here that, " should take over all Hanuman temples in the country and appoint as priests there."



A right-wing group in has sent a legal notice to Adityanath, asking him to apologise for calling a

Last week, Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) chairperson Nand Kumar Sai claimed that was a tribal.

During an event in on November 29, Sai said, "I want to make it clear... People think that there were monkeys, bears, and vultures in the of Lord In Kurukh language spoken by people belonging to the Oraon tribe, 'tigga' (a gotra) means 'vanar' (monkey). In the Kanwar tribe, which I belong to, there's a gotra (clan) called 'Hanuman'."



"Similarly, 'Giddh' or vulture is a gotra in many other Scheduled Tribes. Therefore, I believe they belonged to the tribal community and accompanied Lord in the big war," he said.