Defence Minister contradicted PM Modi on Ladakh standoff: Ahmed Patel

Congress leader on Saturday criticised the Centre over the eastern Ladakh stand-off and said that the Defence Minister contradicted Prime Minister on the matter.

"Merely saying it is not enough. If they gave a response we are happy. We must believe what PM says but he and his government know the reality. The reality is not good. If they (Chinese soldiers) entered into our territory -Defence Minister said something and PM said something else," he said while speaking to ANI.

"They should at least take Opposition into confidence. If something has happened then what is there to be ashamed of? It happened earlier too. The action should be taken diplomatically, economically and they should be pushed back if they entered into this side," he added.

The statement from the Congress leader came hours after Prime Minister in his Independence Day speech said that India's soldiers have given a fitting reply to anyone who has challenged the country's sovereignty, "from LoC to LAC"

"From LoC (Line of Control) to LAC (Line of Actual Control), whenever India's sovereignty has been challenged, our soldiers have answered them in their own language," said the Prime Minister, in a strong message to Pakistan and China without naming either.

Referring to the clash with China in June at Galwan Valley in Ladakh, PM Modi further stated, "India's integrity is supreme for us. What our jawans can do, what the country can do, the world saw that in Ladakh. Today, I salute all those brave soldiers from the Red Fort.

