Delhi: BJP's 11 rebel candidates suspended before upcoming MCD elections

The unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday suspended 11 candidates named in the upcoming December 4 MCD polls for six years from the party citing indiscipline.

The members were suspended on the instruction of party's unit president Adesh Gupta.

The decision has been taken following a meeting that was held under the chairmanship of president J.P. Nadda at office.

Delhi BJP General Secretary Harsh Malhotra released a suspension letter naming 11 candidates in MCD polls.

Lavlesh sharma from ward no. 250, Ritu Jain ward no. 200, Shama Aggarwal and Virender Aggarwal both from 210 ward no., Gajender Daral from ward no. 35, Ravinder Singh from ward no. 111, Antim Gehlot from ward no. 127, Poonam Chaudhary from ward no. 136, Mahavir Singh and Dharam Singh from ward no. 174 and Rajkumar Khurana from ward no. 91 have been suspended with "immediate effect" for indiscipline.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) election in 250 seats is scheduled for December 4. The votes would be counted on December 7.

Nadda had earlier on Monday evening chaired a core group meeting on the preparations for .

The core group members include Adesh Gupta, party's Delhi in-charge Baijant Jay Panda, co-incharge Alka Gurjar, convenor of election management committee Ashish Sood, and state general secretary (org) Siddharthan.

"J.P. Nadda had reviewed the plans and programmed that we are following till now. Roadmap for campaigning for MCD election in coming days will also be decided," a BJP source said.

During the meeting, he also sought an update the issue of candidates issue that was took up by some applicants few days ago.

