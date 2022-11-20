MCD polls: Top BJP leaders to hold 14 roadshows across Delhi today

With elections for the Municipal Corporation of (MCD) around the corner, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday will hold 14 roadshows across the national capital.

Each of these 14 roadshows will be led by 14 big leaders of the party in 14 different districts of on Sunday.

The leaders who will lead these power-packed roadshows included president JP Nadda, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar, president Adesh Gupta, Uttar Pradesh President Bhupender Chaudhary and Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami.

Further, Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Meenakashi Lekhi, Jitender Singh, Hardeep Puri and Gajender Singh Shekhawat will also lead these roadshows.

Further party MPs Ramesh Bidhuri, Gautam Gambhir, Manoj Tiwari, BJP National Spokesperson Sambit Patra and Dinesh Lal Yadav will participate in Sunday's roadshow.

According to BJP sources, the roadshows will be held from 4 to 6 pm in the evening.

BJP is focusing on the region-wise dedicated leaders to gain more and more votes in favour.

election will be held on 4 December and results will be announced on 7 December for 250 seats.

There are 250 valid candidates each from BJP and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). As per information, three nominations of Congress were cancelled in elections, Congress will contest only on 247 seats.

The polls to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi on December 4 are shaping up to be a two-way contest between the BJP, which currently holds the civic reins in the national capital, and the AAP, which is in power in the state.

