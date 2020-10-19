Delhi's new cultural policy will transform mindset of society: Sisodia

-
ALSO READ
National Education Policy lacks roadmap for implementation: Sisodia
Delhi can't take loan from RBI, govt should borrow and give to us: Sisodia
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia tests positive for Covid-19, self-isolates
Sisodia gets charge of labour, employment departments in Delhi govt
Delhi Dy CM Sisodia tests negative for Covid-19, discharged from hospital
-
Delhi's new cultural policy will be an instrument in transforming the society's mindset and would not be limited to cultural events only, deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said on Monday.
Speaking at the first virtual meeting of the Delhi Cultural Policy Advisory Committee, Sisodia said Delhi belongs to everyone and it should reflect the diverse culture and heritage of the nation.
He said art and culture should play a part in enabling the society to stand against hatred and violence.
"Violence and hatred is increasing and an all-round collapse of the moral fabric is evident these days. In such a situation, the government of Delhi is formulating a comprehensive cultural policy to ensure meaningful contribution of art and culture towards transforming the mindset of the society," he said.
The Delhi government wants to create a cultural atmosphere in the city. Just like people go to cinemas and restaurants, now they will have many options to choose from in terms of cultural events as plenty of them will organised in the city, he said.
Participating in the meeting, actor and member of the committee Manoj Vajpayee said children from the slums should be introduced to theatre education to help them join the mainstream.
Citing the example of French capital of Paris where street artists performing in public spaces is a common sight, he suggested that the Delhi government provide spaces where artists can showcase their talent so that the city can be projected as a cultural capital.
Sisodia said the cultural policy is being formulated by a 15-member advisory committee and it will submit its report within two months.
In addition to Bajpayee, the advisory committee consists of personalities and experts from the field of art and culture including actor Javed Jaffrey, JNU's School of Arts and Aesthetics Professor Ira Bhaskar among others.
Sisodia said that the Delhi government has taken many steps to advance arts and culture but until now, there was no clear structure of these activities.
"This is the reason why we want to create a holistic cultural policy so that it is possible to create a better cultural environment in a systematic way," he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU