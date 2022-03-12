Deve Gowda praises PM Modi on poll outcome, but says no to alliance

-
Former Prime Minister and JD(S) chief H.D. Deve Gowda on Saturday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for BJP's stupendous performance in the Assembly polls, but said his party won't forge alliance with any national party for the Karnataka Assembly polls in 2023.
"PM Modi is battling to bring BJP to power in every corner of the country. He does the election work with all the dedication. Our candidates will fight against two national parties in the state. There is no question of forging an alliance," Deve Gowda said.
Replying to a query whether there is a possibility of early polls in the state, he said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai-led BJP government is doing well in the state.
He further stated that the politics in Karnataka is not easy and could not be compared to other states.
Former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa has also stressed on the same thing that it is not easy to register victory here, Deve Gowda said.
On the Assembly elections' outcome, Deve Gowda said: "Now everyone knows about the results. I need not say anything about it. We have to focus on saving our regional party."
The JD (S) chief announced that his party would hold a massive convention in Bengaluru on March 20.
When asked whether Congress leader C. M. Ibrahim has joined the JD(S), Deve Gowda stated that Ibrahim has not spoken to him on the issue.
