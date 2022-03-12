Uttar Pradesh: Swearing-in of new BJP govt likely to take place after Holi

Days after the retained power for the second consecutive term in Uttar Pradesh, the swearing-in ceremony, sources said, of the new government is likely to take place after .

Uttar Pradesh's acting Chief Minister will visit Delhi on Sunday, sources added. He will call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the president Jagat Prakash Nadda.

Adityanath on Friday tendered his resignation to Governor Anandiben Patel at the Raj Bhavan in Lucknow.

Following the massive victory in the Assembly elections, Adityanath on Friday held a meeting with his ministerial colleagues at the party office in Lucknow.

Adityanath, a monk-turned-politician, won his first-ever Assembly election by a margin of 1,03,390 from Gorakhpur Urban constituency, defeating the Samajwadi Party candidate Subhawati Upendra Dutt Shukla, who secured 62,109 votes in the recently-concluded UP Assembly elections.

Adityanath will be the first Chief Minister in the last 37 years to return to power after completing a full term in the state. The has retained power in by winning 255 out of 403 constituencies, securing a 41.29 per cent vote share.

