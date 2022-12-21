JUST IN
Business Standard

Didn't intend to insult anyone, says Ajay Rai about remarks on Smriti Irani

Following an uproar over his Latka-Jhatka comment about Union Minister Smriti Irani, Congress leader Ajay Rai clarified that he had no intention of insulting anyone

Ajay Rai
Congress leader Ajay Rai

Following an uproar over his Latka-Jhatka comment about Union Minister Smriti Irani, Congress leader Ajay Rai on Tuesday clarified that the remark in colloquial language refers to a person who suddenly appears, says something and then disappears, adding that he had no intention of insulting anyone.

"I didn't intend to insult anyone. It's our colloquial language which means that somebody suddenly appears, says something and then disappears," said the Congress leader.

On being asked whether he should apologize for his comments, Rai said, "It's not unparliamentary language. So why should I apologize?

The Congress leader had on Monday said, "Amethi is certainly Gandhi family's seat and will remain so. Rajiv Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi-many members of Gandhi family have served the place. Smriti Irani only comes and does 'latke jhatke' and goes away. Cong workers want Rahul Gandhi to fight 2024 polls from there."

The comments created a uproar in the political circles.

The National Commission for Women has already taken cognizance of the remark made by the Congress leader Ajay Rai and has sent a notice to him to appear before it.

"National Commission for Women has taken cognizance of the misogynistic remark made by Congress leader Ajay Rai about Union Minister Smriti Irani. The Commission has scheduled a hearing in the matter and sent a notice to Ajay Rai to appear before it on December 28 at 12 pm," the commission said in a statement.

Rahul Gandhi who is currently representing Kerala's Wayanad constituency in Lok Sabha had won from Amethi parliamentary seat three times in a row. However, he lost to BJP's Smriti Irani in the 2019 Lok Sabha Polls by a margin of 82 thousand votes.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, December 21 2022. 08:41 IST

