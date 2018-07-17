Didn't speak about Congress: Kumaraswamy over coalition govt remark

Minister HD on Tuesday claimed that he was "misinterpreted" on his comments last week that said he was unhappy heading a coalition government in the state and was swallowing the pain of it.

"I didn't speak about the or any I didn't mention anything about the in my speech. That was a party programme and I got emotional, Media misinterpreted my speech," said here.

came to to meet (LJP) and Union Food and

On Saturday, Kumaraswamy broke down in tears while addressing a public gathering and said he was "unhappy" and "swallowing pain of coalition government."

"You are standing with bouquets to wish me, as one of your brothers became Minister and you all are happy, but I'm not. I know the pain of coalition government. I became Vishkanth and swallowed pain of this government," emotional Kumaraswamy said.

Kumaraswamy further said that he wanted to become the of to solve the problems of the people and fulfil the unfinished agenda of his father and former state chief minister H D Deve Gowda.

He said, "My wish to become CM was not to enjoy the power but to solve the problems of my people of the state and to fulfil the unfinished agenda of my father which was to solve the problems of the farmers, daily wage workers and downtrodden people irrespective of caste and religion."

"But people of the state didn't take to confidence to solve all the problems," he added.

After days of high-political drama in the state, the Congress and the (Secular) had come together and managed to form the government in the state in partnership.

