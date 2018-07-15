Kumaraswamy expresses unhappiness, says swallowing pain of coalition govt

H D Kumaraswamy on Saturday said that he is not happy while heading a and is swallowing the pain of it.

"You are standing with bouquets to wish me, as one of your brother became and you all are happy, but I'm not. I know the pain of I became Vishkanth and swallowed pain of this government," emotional Kumaraswamy said at an event here yesterday.

Kumaraswamy further said that he wanted to become the of Karnataka to solve the problems of the people and fulfill the unfinished agenda of his father.

He said, "My wish to become CM was not to enjoy the power but to solve the problems of my people of the state and to fulfill the unfinished agenda of my father which was to solve the problems of the farmers, daily wage workers and downtrodden people irrespective of caste and religion."

"But people of the state didn't take to confidence to solve all the problems," he added.

After days of high-political drama in the state, the Congress and the (Secular) had come together and managed to form the government in the state in partnership.