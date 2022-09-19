Rahul Gandhi begins Yatra's 12th day after meeting Alappuzha's fisherfolk

-
ALSO READ
Bharat Jodo Yatra enters 10th day, Rahul Gandhi resumes Kerala leg
Telangana's Mahatma Gandhi temple sees increase in number of 'devotees'
Jairam Ramesh seeks Nehru-Gandhi family's prominence in Congress Prez poll
Rahul Gandhi commences second day of Bharat Jodo Yatra from Kanyakumari
Congress to reach out to people in MP with 'Gandhi Chaupal' from Oct 2
-
Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday held discussions with the fishermen community here at the Vadackal beach ahead of the 12th day of his party's Bharat Jodo Yatra.
In an early morning meeting, Gandhi discussed the challenges of rising fuel costs, reduced subsidies, dwindling fish stock and environmental destruction among other issues.
"At 6am, @RahulGandhi interacted with fisherfolk at Vadackal beach in Alappuzha on their challengesrising fuel costs, reduced subsidies, dwindling fish stock, lack of social welfare & pensions, inadequate educational opportunities, and environmental destruction. #BharatJodoYatra," senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh tweeted.
The Yatra on Monday was kick-started from Punnapra while senior Congress leaders K Muraleedharan, Kodikkunnil Suresh, Ramesh Chennithala, K C Venugopal and Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly V D Satheesan accompanied Gandhi.
The morning leg of the yatra will conclude at Kalavoor, after covering around 16 km.
The yatra will resume at 4.30 PM and will traverse around nine km before halting at Mayithara near Cherthala.
The Congress party's 3,570 km and 150-day long foot march started from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on September 7 and would conclude in Jammu and Kashmir.
The Bharat Jodo Yatra, which entered Kerala on the evening of September 10 evening, would go through the State covering 450 km, touching seven districts over a period of 19 days before entering Karnataka on October 1.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU