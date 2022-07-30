Don't agree with Guv's remarks as Marathis contributed to growth: CM Shinde

-
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday said he does not agree with Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's remarks on Mumbai, and asserted that the contribution made by Marathi people to the growth of the city can never be disregarded.
He also said that the governor occupies a constitutional post and he should be careful about not offending anyone through his statements.
Koshyari, while speaking during an event here on Friday evening, had said there will be no money left in Mumbai and it will cease to be the financial capital of the country if Gujarati and Rajasthani people are not there in the city. As his remarks kicked up a row, the governor on Saturday said his comments were misconstrued and added that he had "no intention of belittling the hard work of Marathi-speaking people".
Talking to reporters in Malegaon in Nashik district, Shinde said, "We don't agree with Koshyari's view (on Mumbai). It's his personal view. He has now issued a clarification. He occupies a constitutional post and should take care that his actions are not insulting to others."
"Marathi community's hard work has contributed to the development and progress of Mumbai. It is an important city with immense potential. Despite people from all over the country making it their home, Marathi people have preserved their identity and pride and it shouldn't be insulted,'' he added.
Shinde said 105 people sacrificed their lives in their agitation to make Mumbai capital of Maharashtra and late Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray played a role in preserving the city's Marathi identity.
"No one can insult Mumbai and Marathi people. Mumbai faced many calamities but it never stops, it continues work 24x7 and gives employment, livelihood to thousands of people," the chief minister added.
Meanwhile, talking to reporters in Dhule, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said Marathi-speaking people have the lion's share in the development and growth of Maharashtra.
"Even in the industrial sector, Marathi-speaking people have taken global strides. We don't agree with the governor's remarks," the former chief minister said.
