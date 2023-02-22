Don't allow people coming from outside to impose CAA, NRC: Mamata Banerjee

-
In a veiled attack on the BJP at an election rally in Meghalaya, West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said her party will not allow people coming from outside to impose CAA and NRC on residents of the northeastern state.
She also accused the Conrad Sangma government in the state of not undertaking development work in the state and being involved in the scandal.
Don't allow people coming from outside to impose CAA, NRC on you, Banerjee said at the poll rally in Meghalaya.
TMC can develop Meghalaya.change this government...nothing is here. Not a medical college, not a good health system for treatment, no development but the scandal is there, she said.
Banerjee also appealed to people to vote for her party.
Vote for TMC in Meghalaya, we will oust BJP from Delhi: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee at a poll rally, she added.
First Published: Wed, February 22 2023. 15:00 IST
