EC to announce dates of assembly elections in Maharashtra, Haryana today

The poll panel has convened a press conference this noon

A polling officer puts an indelible ink mark on the finger of a voter during the second phase of the general elections, at a polling station, in Nagaon, Thursday, April 18, 2019 | Photo: PTI
The Election Commission is set to announce dates of assembly polls in Maharashtra and Haryana on Saturday.

The poll panel has convened a press conference this noon. While the term of 288-member Maharashtra assembly ends on November 9, that of the 90-member Haryana assembly expires on November 2

First Published: Sat, September 21 2019. 11:00 IST

