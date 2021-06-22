JUST IN
You are here: Home » Politics » News » National

Mizoram BJP unit urges CM to resolve boundary dispute with Assam, Tripura
Business Standard

End politics, time for everyone to gain from vaccination: Mayawati

It is important to bring politics to an end vis-a-vis the vaccination process in order to ensure that people across the country gain from it, BSP Supremo Mayawati said on Tuesday

Topics
Mayawati | Coronavirus Vaccine

Press Trust of India 

Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati addresses a press conference, in New Delhi on Monday.
Bahujan Samaj Party Chief Mayawati

It is important to bring politics to an end vis-a-vis the vaccination process in order to ensure that people across the country gain from it, BSP Supremo Mayawati said on Tuesday.

There have been enough politics, controversy and allegations regarding the manufacture of vaccines and people have borne the brunt of it, she said in a tweet.

But now it's important to put an end to controversy and make an all-round effort into providing its benefit to all, she added.

In a related tweet, she said that vaccination was necessary with proper support and encouragement to scientists and other experts.

She demanded from the central and all the state governments to strengthen the basic health services.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Tue, June 22 2021. 13:15 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU