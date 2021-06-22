UP BJP vice prez Sharma says PM Modi's name enough to win 2022 state polls

-
ALSO READ
UP govt's Covid management unparalleled: BJP vice prez Radha Mohan Singh
PM Modi dials Bengal BJP leader Mukul Roy amid buzz over his return to TMC
Opposition parties in Uttar Pradesh attack govt over fuel price hike
10 killed after truck falls into gorge in Uttar Pradesh's Etawah
15,000 Uttar Pradesh schools switch over to English medium of instruction
-
Newly-appointed Uttar Pradesh BJP vice president and former IAS officer AK Sharma on Monday said people of the state love Prime Minister Narendra Modi the same way as they did in 2013-14.
In a letter dated June 20 and addressed to state BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh, Sharma said, "In my humble opinion, even today, the people of Uttar Pradesh love Modiji the same they had done in 2013-14. To win the upcoming (UP Assembly) elections, the name and patronage of the mass leader is enough. Along with this, there are blessings of the party chief and seniors."
"I will make every possible effort, and also enable other colleagues to make efforts," he said in the Hindi letter which he also posted on Twitter.
He added, "I am of the firm belief that under your leadership and the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the BJP will bag more seats in the 2022 Assembly elections than the past."
He thanked Singh, the party's state leadership and the central leadership for appointing him the vice-president of the UP BJP.
"As a member of the party, I once again take the pledge to give my best contribution in the interest of the country," he said.
Singh also mentioned the work done by him as an IAS officer.
"From 2001 to 2021, I had the honour of making a small offering and helping him as an assistant in the historic march of 'vikaas purush' Narendra Modi from being the Chief Minister (of Gujarat) to the Prime Minister," he said.
"I have been a small partner in the long, successful, comprehensive and global saga of Modiji. This is his 'kripaa' that he has given me an opportunity," he said.
The Uttar Pradesh unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday appointed its state MLC A K Sharma, a former IAS officer, as its state vice president.
The announcement was made by UP BJP president Swatantra Dev Singh.
Known for delivering time-bound results, Sharma earned Modi's confidence as his secretary during his tenure as the Gujarat chief minister by successfully handling the Vibrant Gujarat campaign to get investments to the state.
He was also handling the MSME (micro, small and medium enterprises) ministry's affairs, a crucial department working under the prime minister's plan for the revival of the economy following the coronavirus-triggered lockdown.
Sharma did his schooling from the Mau district in eastern Uttar Pradesh and post-graduation from the Allahabad University.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU