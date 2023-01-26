JUST IN
Calcutta HC judge faces TMC's ire for criticizing CM's poetry collection
Business Standard

Everyone has right to work for growth of one's party: Maharashtra CM Shinde

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said that in a democratic set-up, everyone has the right to carry out the propaganda of one's political party and work towards the growth of the organisation

Topics
Maharashtra government | Uddhav Thackeray | Eknath Shinde

Press Trust of India  |  Thane 

Maharashtra Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde (Photo: ANI)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday said that in a democratic set-up, everyone has the right to carry out the propaganda of one's political party and work towards the growth of the organisation.

He was responding to a query on Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray's visit to Thane city scheduled later during the day. It is Thackeray's first visit to the city after Shiv Sena's split last year. Thane is the home turf of Shinde, who represents the Kopri-Pachpakhadi Assembly constituency in the district.

A spokesman of the Shiv Sena (UBT) had earlier told reporters that on Thursday evening, Thackeray will inaugurate a mega medical camp organised by the party at the Shivaji Maidan in Thane on the eve of the birth anniversary of Shiv Sena leader late Anand Dighe, the mentor of CM Shinde.

He will then pay floral tributes to Dighe at his bust at Tembi Naka near the Anand Ashram. Thackeray will then participate in the function organised by the Jain community in the city.

When asked about Thackeray's visit, Shinde said, "In democracy, everyone has the right to carry out the propaganda of one's party and work for its expansion." Hundreds of banners have come up across the city to welcome Thackeray.

The Shiv Sena split in June last year following a rebellion by Shinde and his supporting MLAs. The revolt within the party led to the resignation of Thackeray as the chief minister. The Shinde-led group joined hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to form a government in the state on June 30.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, January 26 2023. 15:33 IST

