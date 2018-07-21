JUST IN
Ex-BJP MP Chandan Mitra, 3 Congress MLAs join TMC in Mamata's presence

They joined the TMC at its annual Martyrs' Day rally in Kolkata in presence of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

ANI  |  Kolkata 

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Photo: PTI

Former Rajya Sabha member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Chandan Mitra joined Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Saturday.

Mitra, who was nominated as the member of the Rajya Sabha from August 2003 to 2009, had resigned from the BJP on July 18.

Besides Mitra, three Congress MLAs in the West Bengal assembly, Sabina Yasmin, Samar Mukherjee and Akhruzzman, and former Communist Party of India (CPM) MP Moinul Hassan and Mizoram advocate-general Biswajit Deb have also joined the party.
 

They joined the TMC at its annual Martyrs' Day rally in Kolkata in presence of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

"Former Rajya Sabha MP Chandan Mitra, former CPM MP Moinul Hasan, Congress' Sabina Yasmin and Mizoram advocate-general Biswajit Deb joined the TMC," Banerjee said while addressing her party's annual mega rally.
First Published: Sat, July 21 2018. 18:51 IST

