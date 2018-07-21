Ex-BJP MP Chandan Mitra, 3 Congress MLAs join TMC in Mamata's presence

Former member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), joined (TMC) on Saturday.

Mitra, who was nominated as the member of the from August 2003 to 2009, had resigned from the on July 18.

Besides Mitra, three Congress MLAs in the West Bengal assembly, Sabina Yasmin, Samar Mukherjee and Akhruzzman, and former (CPM) MP Moinul Hassan and Mizoram advocate-general Biswajit Deb have also joined the party.



They joined the at its annual Martyrs' Day rally in Kolkata in presence of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

"Former MP Chandan Mitra, former CPM MP Moinul Hasan, Congress' Sabina Yasmin and Mizoram advocate-general Biswajit Deb joined the TMC," Banerjee said while addressing her party's annual mega rally.