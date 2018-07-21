PM uses hate, but Congress will prove love, compassion build nation: Rahul

A day after creating a splash in the by hugging Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress president today said that only way to build a nation was by harnessing love and compassion of people.

The point of Friday's debate in Parliament.. PM uses Hate, Fear and Anger in the hearts of some of our people to build his narrative. We are going to prove that Love and Compassion in the hearts of all Indians, is the only way to build a nation (sic), he said on Twitter.

Gandhi gave a 45-minute fiery speech during the debate in the on Friday, accusing the prime minister of unleashing "jumla strike" on people in the form of demonetisation, joblessness, Rafale deal, poor state of economy, mob violence, lynching, and incidents of alleged atrocities on Dalits and women.

After concluding his speech, Gandhi walked across the aisle to where the prime minister was sitting and hugged him, capping his blistering attack on Modi.

The prime minster shook Gandhi's hands but ignored his call to stand so that he could hug the The Congress chief, however, embraced him as he remained seated.

Modi initially looked nonplussed and did not stand up to hug him, but recovered quickly and called Gandhi back and patted him on the back. He also appeared to say a few words, which were inaudible



During his reply to the debate, the prime minister shot back at Gandhi giving a point-to-point rebuttal on the attack on him.