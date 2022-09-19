Former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh likely to join BJP in New Delhi today

-
ALSO READ
Patiala MP Preneet Kaur writes to union minister, seeks relief for farmers
Incident of fire reported onboard aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya
Former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh to join BJP next week; plans party merger
Rahul meets Moose Wala's family, remarks on law & order situation in Punjab
Fit-again Rani returns, Savita to lead India vs Netherlands in Pro League
-
Former chief minister and Punjab Lok Congress chief Amarinder Singh is likely to join the BJP here on Monday in presence of its senior leaders.
The 80-year-old Singh will also merge his newly formed Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) with the BJP.
Singh had floated the PLC last year after quitting the Congress following his unceremonious exit as chief minister.
The PLC contested the elections in alliance with the BJP and the Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa-led Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyuk).
However, none of its candidates could register a win, with Singh himself losing from his home turf of Patiala Urban.
Singh will join the BJP in the presence of its senior leaders in Delhi on Monday, PLC spokesperson Pritpal Singh Baliawal had said.
The former Punjab chief minister recently returned from London following a spinal surgery, and met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
After his meeting with Shah on September 12, Singh said he held a very productive discussion on various issues related to national security, rising cases of narco-terrorism in Punjab and the future roadmap for the state's overall holistic development.
The two-time former chief minister is the scion of the erstwhile Patiala royal family.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU