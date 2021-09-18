Excited about joining TMC, will work for Bengal development: Babul Supriyo

Shortly after joining the here, former Union minister and BJP MP on Saturday said he is extremely excited to be a part of the Mamata Banerjee-led party and will work hard for the development of

Asked if he would quit as BJP MP from Asansol, Supriyo said he will follow the rulebook.

"When I had said two months back that I want to quit politics, I was serious about it. After getting this new opportunity, however, I decided to change my mind.

"I am very excited about joining the I will work for the development of Bengal," he stated.

Supriyo also said that he will be meeting Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday.

"I am grateful to Abhishek Banerjee, ( national general secretary) and Mamata Banerjee for giving me an opportunity to work for the state.

"I will follow the rulebook; there is no point in holding on to the Asansol seat when I have joined the TMC," he added.

Last month, Supriyo had announced that he was quitting He was later persuaded against resigning as a Lok Sabha member even as the singer-turned-politician insisted that he would no longer be part of active

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)