'TMC trying to kill me': BJP MP after bomb explosion outside his residence

-
ALSO READ
West Bengal Exit Poll results: TMC walks tightrope; huge gain for BJP
West Bengal Polls LIVE: Huge turnout of women, says EC as polling ends
WB: BJP worker's mother, allegedly attacked by TMC workers in Feb, dies
West Bengal election 2021 LIVE: EC imposes strict curbs on poll campaigns
West Bengal election 2021 LIVE: 75.06% voter turnout recorded till 5.30 pm
-
Less than a week after miscreants hurled bombs at BJP MP Arjun Singh's residence in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas, similar explosions were reported outside his home on Tuesday morning, with the saffron party leader claiming that members of the ruling TMC were trying to take his life.
Around 9.10 am, bombs exploded on a vacant patch of land, which is just about 200 metres away from Singh's Bhatpara residence, a police officer said.
"We are investigating the matter. Our officers are there," he added.
The NIA on Monday took over the probe into the incident on September 8, which left the gate at the BJP MP's residence partially damaged.
Singh alleged that it was an attack planned by the Trinamool Congress to kill him, his family members and people close to him.
"This is nothing but a planned attack. The TMC is behind this... they are trying to kill me and my people. It's goondaraaj (lawlessness) in Bengal," Singh claimed.
The TMC's North 24 Parganas president, Partha Bhowmick, rubbished the allegations, and said that the BJP MP was in some way or the other responsible for the explosions outside his home.
West Bengal | BJP MP Arjun Singh says bombs thrown again outside his residence in Jagaddal, North 24 Paraganas today; Police and bomb disposal squad present at the spot pic.twitter.com/jts2mOWlFR— ANI (@ANI) September 14, 2021
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU