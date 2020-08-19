Folk singers, surgeon, businessman join TMC ahead of 2021 assembly polls

-
ALSO READ
Moderate to heavy rainfall lashes south Bengal districts since Monday
Many ATMs in West Bengal running short of cash due to Covid-19 restrictions
West Bengal govt effects change in complete lockdown for fifth time
Unemployment rate in West Bengal declined by 40%: Mamata Banerjee
Mamata Banerjee says never called 'Shramik' trains 'Corona Express'
-
Ahead of the 2021 Assembly polls
in West Bengal, four prominent personalities from different walks of life joined the ruling Trinamool Congress on Wednesday.
Folk singers Kartik Das Baul and Lakhan Das Baul, laparoscopic surgeon of East Midnapore district Dr Badal Asru Ghata and President of Raiganj Chambers of Commerce Sandeep Bhalotia were formally inducted in the TMC at a function at the party headquarters here.
After joining the TMC, the four said that they were inspired by the development work of the party under the leadership of Mamata Banerjee.
TMC Secretary General Partha Chatterjee and Parliamentary Party leader in Rajya Sabha Derek O'Brien were present on the occasion.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU