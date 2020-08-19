JUST IN
Folk singers, surgeon, businessman join TMC ahead of 2021 assembly polls

Ahead of the 2021 Assembly polls in West Bengal, four prominent personalities from different walks of life joined the ruling Trinamool Congress on Wednesday.

All India Trinamool Congress | Mamata Banerjee | West Bengal Assembly polls

Press Trust of India  |  Kolkata 

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee during an election rally in Kolkata. File Photo: PTI
Ahead of the 2021 Assembly polls

in West Bengal, four prominent personalities from different walks of life joined the ruling Trinamool Congress on Wednesday.

Folk singers Kartik Das Baul and Lakhan Das Baul, laparoscopic surgeon of East Midnapore district Dr Badal Asru Ghata and President of Raiganj Chambers of Commerce Sandeep Bhalotia were formally inducted in the TMC at a function at the party headquarters here.

After joining the TMC, the four said that they were inspired by the development work of the party under the leadership of Mamata Banerjee.

TMC Secretary General Partha Chatterjee and Parliamentary Party leader in Rajya Sabha Derek O'Brien were present on the occasion.

First Published: Wed, August 19 2020. 23:43 IST

