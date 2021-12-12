Former Bihar Cong chief Sadanand Singh's son joins JD(U) with supporters

-
ALSO READ
Tejashwi Yadav hits out at CM Nitish Kumar over Madhubani ADJ assault
Demand for caste-based census growing, says Bihar CM Nitish Kumar
RJD leader Tejashwi slams Nitish govt for alleged forgery of Covid data
BJP must resolve 'inner conflict' on caste census: Key Nitish aide
Not law but better women education will control population: Nitish Kumar
-
In a setback to the Congress in Bihar, Shubhanand Mukesh, whose late father Sadanand Singh was a party heavyweight, on Sunday crossed over to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U) along with a large number of supporters.
Mukesh was inducted into the JD(U) by national president Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan at a glittering ceremony inside the sprawling Shri Krishna Memorial Hall here.
The development came barely two months after Sadanand Singh, a former state Congress president, breathed his last.
The current Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee (BPCC) chief, Madan Mohan Jha, sought to make light of the switchover, stressing that Mukesh owed his standing to his father and did not have any political accomplishments of his own.
Notably, in the Assembly polls last year, Mukesh fought on a Congress ticket from Kahalgaon but failed to retain for the party a seat his father had represented for a record eight terms.
While Sadanand Singh was on his death bed, Mukesh had accused the Congress leadership of showing apathy towards his father who had been a former Assembly Speaker and leader of Congress Legislature Party.
The cross over brings back the spotlight on the poor state of the Congress in Bihar, which it ruled till 1990 but where it has become a spent force. The grand old party was also recently dumped by its domineering ally, Lalu Prasad's RJD.
At least three former presidents of the BPCC have joined other parties in the last decade.
These include minister Ashok Choudhary, who was present at the function where Mukesh joined the JD(U).
Other former state Congress chiefs who have jumped ship are Mehboob Ali Kaiser, who is serving his second term as LJP MP from Khagaria, and Ram Jatan Sinha, who has been a fierce critic of Sadanand Singh and is now trying to find his feet after a brief association with the JD(U).
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU