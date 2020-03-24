Former J&K CM Omar Abdullah released after 8 months of detention under PSA

JUST IN
Abdullah, who turned 50 on March 10, had spent 232 days in custody since the government announced abrogation of the special status of the erstwhile state on August 5 last year

BS Web Team & Agencies 

Omar Abdullah
Omar Abdullah's photo tweeted by the official twitter handle of Mamata Banerjee

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah was released on Tuesday after nearly eight months of detention.

His release order was issued after charges under the Public Safety Act (PSA), slapped on him in February, were revoked.

ALSO READ: Inform within a week if Abdullah is being released: SC to Centre, J-K Admin

Abdullah, who turned 50 on March 10, had spent 232 days in custody since the government announced abrogation of the special status of the erstwhile state on August 5 last year.

The National Conference leader was initially detained under preventive custody and later slapped with the PSA on February 5.
First Published: Tue, March 24 2020. 11:15 IST

