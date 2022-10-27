JUST IN
Business Standard

Former Prime Minister Deve Gowda set for another term as JD(S) supremo

Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda is set to get re-elected as the Janata Dal (Secular) supremo during the two-day national executive meet of his party starting from Thursday, party sources said.

Topics
H D Deve Gowda | JDS

Press Trust of India  |  Bengaluru 

HD Deve Gowda

Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda is set to get re-elected as the Janata Dal (Secular) supremo during the two-day national executive meet of his party starting from Thursday, party sources said.

The national executive meet and national council meet of the JD(S) began on Thursday at the JP Bhavan, the party headquarters here.

The party leaders expect about 150 to 200 delegates from 13 states to take part in the event.

"Besides passing important resolutions, the party will re-elect former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda as the national president," a party office-bearer said.

According to him, the parliamentary board meeting and the delegates meeting will take place on Thursday.

The party will pass a set of resolutions pertaining to price rise, agriculture, problems faced by farmers, labourers, Dalits and women, the source said.

He also said an important resolution will be on communal harmony and the state of economy in the country.

The JD(S) leaders will also discuss political developments in the country and Karnataka.

During the two-day meet, the party will finalise the first list of candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections in the state. It will be announced on November 1 at Kurudumale Ganapati Temple in Kolar, the sources added.

First Published: Thu, October 27 2022. 13:46 IST

