Telangana CM meets JD(S) chief Deve Gowda in Bengaluru, holds discussions

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Thursday called on JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda at his residence here and held discussions on various issues.
KCR, as he is popularly known, left for Bengaluru hours before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hyderabad visit to participate in the 20th year celebration of the Indian School of Business.
Gowda's son and former Karnataka chief minister H D Kumaraswamy and grandson Nikhil Kumaraswamy were amomg those present during the meeting at Gowda's Padmanabhanagar residence.
After the meeting, Gowda tweeted, Hon'ble CM of Telangana Shri K. Chandrashekhar Rao visited me at my residence, today. We exchanged views on various topics of national importance. It was a candid and cordial meeting.
