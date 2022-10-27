JUST IN
BJP terms Delhi property tax amnesty scheme announced by LG 'historic step'
He is lowering the dignity of the chair he occupies: AAP on Delhi LG
Rajnath Singh, Army chief to attend Infantry Day anniversary event in J-K
Sonia Gandhi stepping down as Cong prez 'emotional moment' for all: Gehlot
Mallikarjun Kharge sets up 47-member Steering Committee in place of CWC
Kharge announced to implement Udaipur declaration, says Sachin Pilot
Kharge vows to bolster UPA as he takes over as Congress President
Height of U-turn, says BJP on Kejriwal's bid for Gods' images on currency
Congress will be strengthened by Kharge's leadership: Sonia Gandhi
'Only Rahul can challenge Modi..,' says Gehlot as Kharge takes charge
You are here: Home » Politics » News » National
BJP terms Delhi property tax amnesty scheme announced by LG 'historic step'
Business Standard

Telangana leg of Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes after 4-day break

After four days, the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra resumed from Makthal in Narayanpet district of Telangana on Thursday, party sources said

Topics
Telangana | Congress | Rahul Gandhi

Press Trust of India  |  Hyderabad 

Rahul Gandhi, Bharat Jodo Yatra

After four days, the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra resumed from Makthal in Narayanpet district of Telangana on Thursday, party sources said.

The yatra kicked off at 6.30 am from Makthal with State Congress president A. Revanth Reddy, MP Uttam Kumar Reddy, CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka and a number of party leaders joining Gandhi.

This is the second day of the yatra in the state. The Bharat Jodo Yatra entered the state via Gudebellur on October 23 morning, after exiting Karnataka from Raichur.

After a brief march, it took a break from Sunday noon till October 26.

Gandhi who left for the national capital on October 23, landed here last night and left for Gudebellur by road.

The Gandhi scion-led march is expected to complete 26.7 km on Thursday, before halting for the day at Sri Balaji Factory, Makthal for the night, according to party sources.

From Makthal, the yatra will continue for 16 days in Telangana state, covering 19 Assembly and 7 Parliamentary constituencies spanning a distance of 375 km, before entering Maharashtra on November 7.

The yatra will take a one-day break on November 4.

The Wayanad MP will meet intellectuals, leaders of various communities, including personalities from the sporting, business and entertainment sectors.

He will also visit prayer halls, mosques and temples across Telangana, and will offer prayers, members of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee said.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra commenced on September 7 from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu.

Gandhi completed the marathon walk in Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, before beginning the Telangana leg of the yatra.

The Telangana State Congress has formed 10 special committees to coordinate the yatra.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Telangana

First Published: Thu, October 27 2022. 11:11 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU