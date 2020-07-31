Gehlot questions BJP's criticism over defection of 6 BSP MLAs to Cong

Accusing the BJP of adopting double standards over the merger of six BSP MLAs with the in Rajasthan, Chief Minister on Friday reminded it about the induction of four TDP Rajya Sabha MPs into the saffron party last year.

Six BSP MLAs defected to the in September last year which was initially challenged by BJP MLA Madan Dilawar before the assembly speaker in March this year and now he and the BSP have filed separate writ petitions in the High Court against the merger.

"The BJP got four MPs of TDP merged with it overnight in Rajya Sabha. That merger is right and the merger of six MLAs with the in is wrong," Gehlot tweeted in Hindi.

He asked what had happened to the BJP's 'Chaal-Charitra-Chehra' (conduct and character) at that time?





In Andhra Pradesh, four of the six Telugu Desam Party members of Rajya Sabha had joined the BJP last year.

"The merger can take place with 2/3 majority. Here, all the six MLAs had merged so therefore (BSP supremo) Mayawati's complaint is not justified because it was not about two MLAs, it was about all the MLAs," Gehlot had said on Thursday.

"This is the game of BJP which the entire country is watching. Some of our colleagues are involved in this," he had said.

The high court has issued notices to the speaker, secretary of the assembly and the six MLAs.

The merger of six MLAs -- Sandeep Yadav, Wajib Ali, Deepchand Kheria, Lakhan Meena, Jogendra Awana and Rajendra Gudha to Congress in September 2019 -- was a boost to the Ashok Gehlot-led government as the tally of the Congress increased to 107 in the house of 200.