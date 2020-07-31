Rajasthan political crisis: Gehlot camp MLAs to be shifted to Jaisalmer

The MLAs of the camp, who have been staying at a hotel on the Jaipur- Delhi Highway amid the ongoing political crisis in Rajasthan, will be shifted to Jaisalmer on Friday, sources said.

The MLAs will be shifted after the Legislature Party meeting in the hotel, the sources said, adding, Chief Minister will address the MLAs.

The MLAs have been staying in the hotel since July 13 after and 18 other MLAs rebelled against the government triggering the political crisis.





The sources did not elaborate on the reasons for shifting the MLAs.

Rajasthan Chief Minister on Thursday indicated that he will seek a confidence vote when the assembly convenes next fortnight and claimed that the money offered to the MLAs to switch sides had increased sharply ahead of the session.

The chief minister said the rebels who have not accepted money should return to the party fold.