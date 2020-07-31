JUST IN
Horse trading rates up in state after session announced: Ashok Gehlot
Rajasthan political crisis: Gehlot camp MLAs to be shifted to Jaisalmer

The MLAs have been staying in the Jaipur-Delhi highway hotel since July 13 after Sachin Pilot and 18 other Congress MLAs rebelled against the government triggering the political crisis

Press Trust of India  |  Jaipur 

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot speaks to media outisde Raj Bhawan in Jaipur.

The MLAs of the Ashok Gehlot camp, who have been staying at a hotel on the Jaipur- Delhi Highway amid the ongoing political crisis in Rajasthan, will be shifted to Jaisalmer on Friday, Congress sources said.

The MLAs will be shifted after the Congress Legislature Party meeting in the hotel, the sources said, adding, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will address the MLAs.

The MLAs have been staying in the hotel since July 13 after Sachin Pilot and 18 other Congress MLAs rebelled against the government triggering the political crisis.

ALSO READ: Rajasthan HC orders 'status quo' in Pilot, 18 MLAs disqualification case

The sources did not elaborate on the reasons for shifting the MLAs.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday indicated that he will seek a confidence vote when the assembly convenes next fortnight and claimed that the money offered to the MLAs to switch sides had increased sharply ahead of the session.

The chief minister said the rebels who have not accepted money should return to the party fold.
First Published: Fri, July 31 2020. 11:05 IST

