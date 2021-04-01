Gehlot targets govt for flip-flop over rates on small savings scheme

-
ALSO READ
India's inflation target band up for review: Finance minister Sitharaman
Funds under MPLADS for 2019-20 cleared: Finance Minister Sitharaman
Are you running 'circus' or govt: Cong to FM on small savings scheme news
No consensus on borrowing for shortfall in GST compensation cess, says FM
Mallya, Nirav Modi & Mehul Choksi coming back to face law: FM Sitharaman
-
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday asked Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to explain to the nation the flip-flop over interest rates on small saving schemes.
Sitharaman on Thursday morning said the government will rollback a steep interest rate cut on small saving schemes such as PPF and NSC, saying it was an oversight.
"The Finance Minister must explain the flip-flop to the nation why first such anti-people decision was taken to cut the interest rates on small saving schemes including PPF & NSC and then taken back?" Gehlot said in a tweet.
"Is the government playing a very cruel prank on common people on April 1 by announcing interest rate cuts at night and then next morning reversing the decision," he asked.
The government's decision to rollback citing "oversight" was taken hours after announcing the steepest cut in the rate on small savings schemes.
Interest rate on Public Provident Fund (PPF) was reduced by 0.7 per cent to 6.4 per cent while National Savings Certificate (NSC) was to earn 0.9 per cent less at 5.9 per cent.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU