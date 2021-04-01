Gehlot targets govt for flip-flop over rates on small savings scheme

Rajasthan Chief Minister on Thursday asked Finance Minister to explain to the nation the flip-flop over interest rates on small saving schemes.

Sitharaman on Thursday morning said the government will rollback a steep interest rate cut on small saving schemes such as PPF and NSC, saying it was an oversight.

"The Finance Minister must explain the flip-flop to the nation why first such anti-people decision was taken to cut the interest rates on small saving schemes including PPF & NSC and then taken back?" Gehlot said in a tweet.

"Is the government playing a very cruel prank on common people on April 1 by announcing interest rate cuts at night and then next morning reversing the decision," he asked.

The government's decision to rollback citing "oversight" was taken hours after announcing the steepest cut in the rate on

Interest rate on Public Provident Fund (PPF) was reduced by 0.7 per cent to 6.4 per cent while Savings Certificate (NSC) was to earn 0.9 per cent less at 5.9 per cent.

