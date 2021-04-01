Are you running 'circus' or govt: Cong to FM on small savings scheme news

-
ALSO READ
India's inflation target band up for review: Finance minister Sitharaman
Funds under MPLADS for 2019-20 cleared: Finance Minister Sitharaman
Budget: Trust in financial system will rise if promises implemented well
No consensus on borrowing for shortfall in GST compensation cess, says FM
'Was an oversight': Govt drops reduction in interest rates on small savings
-
Taking a dig at Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman after she announced that the government will withdraw orders to cut interest rate on small savings schemes, the Congress on Thursday said one can imagine the functioning of economy when such duly approved order affecting crores of people can be issued by an "oversight".
The opposition party also said Sitharaman had no moral right to continue as the finance minister.
In a jolt to savers, the Finance Ministry on Wednesday had reduced interest rate by up to 1.1 per cent across various small savings schemes, including the National Savings Certificates (NSC) and Public Provident Fund (PPF).
However, Sitharaman on Thursday said the government will withdraw orders to cut interest rate on small savings schemes and assured to restore the rates to last quarter of the financial year ending on March 31.
"Interest rates of small savings schemes of GoI shall continue to be at the rates which existed in the last quarter of 2020-2021, ie, rates that prevailed as of March 2021. Orders issued by oversight shall be withdrawn," Sitharaman said in an early morning tweet.
Reacting to the development, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tweeted, "Really @nsitharaman 'oversight' in issuing the order to decrease interest rates on GOI schemes or election driven 'hindsight' in withdrawing it?"
Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala also slammed Sitharaman and asked whether a "circus" or a government was being run.
"Madam FM, Are u running a 'Circus' or a 'Govt'? One can imagine the functioning of economy when such duly approved order affecting crores of people can be issued by an 'oversight," Surjewala tweeted. "Who is the competent authority referred in order? You have no moral right to continue as FM," he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU