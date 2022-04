Giriraj Singh hits out at Cong for 'duping' poor, says BJP built more homes

Union Minister of Rural Development, on Friday, drawing an analogy between the '60 years of the rule and eight years of the government' at the Centre, said that the former built only 3.26 crore houses in their rule while Prime Minister Narendra Modi had built 3 crore houses only in eight years.

Speaking to ANI, Singh said, "Everyone gave slogans, and someone gave 'Garibi Hatao', but they duped the poor. It is 60 years versus 8 years. A family ruled for nearly 60 years, it built only 3.26 crore houses under Indira Gandhi Awas Yojana. But PM Modi built 3 crore houses in eight years. He not only handed over keys to the women but also gave economic power through self-help groups."

Earlier on Friday, PM Modi announced the completion of 3 crore 'pucca' houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana for the poor and said that the houses have also become the "symbol of women empowerment".

Under the PM Awas Yojana (rural), the construction of 2.52 crore houses has been completed. For this, the amount of Rs 1.95 lakh crore was sanctioned.

As many as 58 lakh houses have been constructed under the PM Awas Yojana (urban) so far. An amount of Rs 1.18 lakh crore was sanctioned for the purpose.

Every house comes with basic facilities including the gas connection under Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, water connection and electricity.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)