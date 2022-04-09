Giriraj Singh hits out at Cong for 'duping' poor, says BJP built more homes

-
ALSO READ
New development guidelines to transform rural India: Giriraj Singh
Union Minister Giriraj Singh tests positive for Covid-19, self isolates
Fund houses prune Nykaa, Policybazaar exposure on profit taking; up Paytm
PM transfers first instalment of PMAY-G to 147,000 beneficiaries in Tripura
Connecting rural Uttar Pradesh with the rest: A road too far
-
Union Minister of Rural Development, Giriraj Singh on Friday, drawing an analogy between the '60 years of the Congress rule and eight years of the BJP government' at the Centre, said that the former built only 3.26 crore houses in their rule while Prime Minister Narendra Modi had built 3 crore houses only in eight years.
Speaking to ANI, Singh said, "Everyone gave slogans, and someone gave 'Garibi Hatao', but they duped the poor. It is 60 years versus 8 years. A family ruled for nearly 60 years, it built only 3.26 crore houses under Indira Gandhi Awas Yojana. But PM Modi built 3 crore houses in eight years. He not only handed over keys to the women but also gave economic power through self-help groups."
Earlier on Friday, PM Modi announced the completion of 3 crore 'pucca' houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana for the poor and said that the houses have also become the "symbol of women empowerment".
Under the PM Awas Yojana (rural), the construction of 2.52 crore houses has been completed. For this, the amount of Rs 1.95 lakh crore was sanctioned.
As many as 58 lakh houses have been constructed under the PM Awas Yojana (urban) so far. An amount of Rs 1.18 lakh crore was sanctioned for the purpose.
Every house comes with basic facilities including the gas connection under Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, water connection and electricity.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU