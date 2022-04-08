Those involved in attack on Pawar's house will be punished: CM Thackeray

-
ALSO READ
Probe will be conducted into protest outside Pawar's house: Walse-Patil
Bal Thackeray will be remembered forever: PM Modi on his birth anniversary
Telangana CM KCR holds political discussions with Sharad Pawar in Mumbai
PM wanted BJP-NCP tie-up for Maharashtra govt, I rejected offer: Pawar
Opposition 'completely directionless' in 2 years of MVA govt: Shiv Sena
-
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday directed the police department to take strict action against the perpetrators involved in the "attack" on NCP chief Sharad Pawar's residence here.
Hours earlier, a group of striking employees of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) staged an angry protest outside Pawar's house in South Mumbai when the NCP chief was at home. Thackeray condemned the incident saying that Maharashtra never had a precedent where leaders and their families were targeted personally, the Chief Minister's Office said in a statement. "I have asked the home minister to take strict action against the instigators and perpetrators of the attack. No one should take law into their hands after this incident," Thackeray was quoted as saying in the statement. The chief minister also said that his government never ignored genuine demands of the striking workers, and pointed out that the Bombay High Court has asked them to return to work.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU