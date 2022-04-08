Those involved in attack on Pawar's house will be punished: CM Thackeray

Chief Minister on Friday directed the police department to take strict action against the perpetrators involved in the "attack" on NCP chief Sharad Pawar's residence here.

Hours earlier, a group of striking employees of the State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) staged an angry protest outside Pawar's house in South Mumbai when the NCP chief was at home. Thackeray condemned the incident saying that never had a precedent where leaders and their families were targeted personally, the Chief Minister's Office said in a statement. "I have asked the home minister to take strict action against the instigators and perpetrators of the attack. No one should take law into their hands after this incident," Thackeray was quoted as saying in the statement. The chief minister also said that his government never ignored genuine demands of the striking workers, and pointed out that the Bombay High Court has asked them to return to work.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)