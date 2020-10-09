Goa CM Pramod Sawant says he will be BJP's face for 2022 Assembly polls

-
ALSO READ
Goa to document how it fought Coronavirus pandemic: CM Pramod Sawant
Atmanirbhar Bharat: Goa CM announces Rs 163 cr plan for fisheries sector
Goa CM Pramod Sawant says community transmission may have begun in Goa
Goa CM continues working from home after testing Covid-19 positive
Not wearing mask may yield prison term in Goa, says CM Pramod Sawant
-
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant
on Thursday said he would be his party BJP's face for the 2022 state Assembly elections.
Sawant said the BJP's state executive, at its meeting, has decided to project him as the chief ministerial face for the 2022 elections.
During the state executive meeting, Goa BJP president Sadanand Tanavade has announced that the next elections would be fought under my leadership, he said.
The Chief Minister, who assumed office in March 2019, claimed the BJP will win more than 30 out of the 40 assembly seats based on the performance of his government.
He said the state government has done "commendable" job during the COVID-19 outbreak and provided adequate health infrastructure to tackle the virus.
Sawant (47) said medical facilities offered by the state are the "best" in the country.
The CM said he has been periodically analysing the performance of his ministers and they have done good job in their respective portfolios.
Sawant said the Goa government will not allow Karnataka to divert water of the Mahadayi river, which has been a bone of contention between the two states.
"I will put in more than 100 per cent efforts to ensure that the Mahadayi river water is not diverted by Karnataka, he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU