'Goodbye Congress,' says Sunil Jakhar as he shares decision to quit party

Good luck and Goodbye Congress, former PPCC chief Sunil Jakhar said on Saturday while announcing his decision to quit the Congress, which had removed from all positions for alleged anti-party activities.

The disgruntled leader, whose decision comes during the party's three-day Chintan Shivir in Udaipur, went live on his Facebook page to make the announcement.

It is my parting gift to the party. Good luck and Goodbye Congress, Jakhar said while announcing that he was parting ways with the .

The former chief had been upset with the party for serving him a show-cause notice. The Congress had last month removed him from all the party positions for alleged anti-party activities.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)