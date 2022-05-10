Punjab CM announces single window in every district for investors

-
-
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday announced the state government will set up single window in every district to ensure speedy clearances to industrialists.
During an interactive meeting with the industrialists here, the Chief Minister said the single windows will enable them to get clearances for their projects in a prompt, smooth and hassle-free manner.
He said the process of single windows in every district will enable the industrialists to get clearances without running pillar to post in several offices, thereby saving their lot of time, money and energy.
Mann said the government is duty bound to facilitate the investors and entrepreneurs in a big way.
Showcasing Punjab as most favourable investment destination, the Chief Minister said the industrial-friendly policies of the state government coupled with the hard working and dedicated manpower is a rarest of rare combination which is needed for accelerating the pace of industrial growth.
He said the government aims at making Punjab a front-runner state in industrial growth thereby propelling into high growth trajectory.
Mann said ushering an era of industrial growth will help progress of the state on one hand and prosperity of its people on the other.
The Chief Minister said the government is already roping in industrial tycoons from across the country to set up their ventures in the state.
The government is committed to giving impetus to industrial growth in the state and no stone will be left unturned for this noble cause. Mann said boost to industrial growth will provide win-win situation for both industrialists and the youth.
The Chief Minister said while industrialists will get a platform to expand, the industrial growth will also open new vistas of employment for the youth.
He said that this will help reversing the trend of Punjabi youth going abroad in search of green pastures for their careers thereby checking the brain drain.
"The day is not far when with your help Punjab will be transformed into a hub of industrial growth and employment opportunities" added Mann.
