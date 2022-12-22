JUST IN
Oppn floor leaders to meet today in Parl to discuss further strategies
Congress to 'resolve' rift between Gehlot and Pilot after Bharat Jodo Yatra
Public health far too serious issue to play politics on: Congress
Govt shows '56-inch chest' to farmers, '0.56 inch to China': AAP leader
Oppn leaders protest in Parl, demand discussion on India-China faceoff
Why just Bharat Jodo Yatra, asks Congress after Mandaviya's letter to Rahul
Rahul Gandhi attacks BJP, its ideology as Bharat Jodo Yatra enters Haryana
Winter Session: Sonia Gandhi chairs Congress Parliamentary Party meeting
Manish Tewari gives 6th adjournment notice in LS on Chinese transgression
Today's fight between interests of few and raising people's voice: Rahul
You are here: Home » Politics » News » National
Congress moves no-trust motion in MP Assembly; debate to continue
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

'Chronology Samajhiye': Congress' jibe at govt over PM's Covid meeting

"Understand the chronology," the Congress said as Prime Minister Narendra Modi was reviewing the virus-related situation just days before the Bharat Jodo Yatra enters Delhi

Topics
Indian National Congress | BJP | Rahul Gandhi

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Bharat Jodo Yatra, Haryana, Raul Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Haryana

"Understand the chronology," the Congress said on Thursday as it pointed out that the health minister wrote to Rahul Gandhi over Covid concerns and Prime Minister Narendra Modi was reviewing the virus-related situation just days before the Bharat Jodo Yatra enters Delhi.

The Congress' jibe came just hours before Prime Minister Modi was set to review the situation related to COVID-19 in the country at a high-level meeting Thursday afternoon.

"4 cases of Omicron sub-variant driving Chinese surge were reported in Gujarat and Odisha in July, September & November," Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said on Twitter.

"Health Minister writes a letter to Rahul Gandhi yesterday. PM is reviewing situation today. Bharat Jodo Yatra will enter Delhi day after. Ab Aap Chronology Samjhiye(now, understand the chronology)," he said.

Accusing the government of selectively picking on the Bharat Jodo Yatra over Covid concerns, the Congress on Wednesday had pointed to the BJP taking out marches in Karnataka and Rajasthan, and asserted public health is far too serious an issue to play party politics on.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, citing concerns raised by three BJP MPs over the spread of coronavirus, has urged Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to consider suspending the Bharat Jodo Yatra if adherence to Covid protocols cannot be followed.

The yatra entered Haryana on Wednesday from Rajasthan.

The Yatra, a mass contact initiative of the Congress, started from Kanyakumari on September 7 and has covered Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

It will enter Delhi on December 24, and after a break of about nine days, move on to Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab and finally, Jammu and Kashmir.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Indian National Congress

First Published: Thu, December 22 2022. 13:28 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU