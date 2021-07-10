Govt-picked panel gave clean chit to Delhi govt in bus procurement: Sisodia

A Centre-appointed committee has given a clean chit to the Delhi government in procurement of and this is the proof of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's honest politics, said his deputy on Saturday.

The three-member panel, that included transport and vigilance commissioners of the Delhi government, was formed by Lt Governor Anil Baijal last month. It submitted its report to Baijal on July 8, officials said.

The BJP has been accusing the Kejriwal government of being involved in a scam in the annual maintenance contract of 1,000 low-floor to be procured by its agency, the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC).

Sisodia said the committee analysed 3,000 documents and raised several queries, after which they have concluded that the Kejriwal government was not involved in any scam in the procurement of

"A Centre-appointed committee has said there was no scam. This is a proof that Kejriwal is honest. Kejriwal works for those who choose him and doesn't indulge in fighting like BJP. Buses will be bought despite obstacles being created by the BJP. BJP should be ashamed that they accuse a leader like Kejriwal. They should apologize to Delhi's people," he said.

The bus procurement process was put on hold by the Transport department due to the enquiry by the LG appointed committee.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)