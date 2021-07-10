Govt-picked panel gave clean chit to Delhi govt in bus procurement: Sisodia

-
ALSO READ
Manish Sisodia appointed as nodal officer for Covid-19 management in Delhi
People joining AAP after seeing work done by Kejriwal govt: Sisodia
Covid: Kejriwal govt 'failed' in oxygen storage and distribution, says BJP
Congress fights elections to help BJP win, alleges Manish Sisodia
Kejriwal's doorstep ration delivery scheme is scam: Sambit Patra
-
A Centre-appointed committee has given a clean chit to the Delhi government in procurement of buses and this is the proof of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's honest politics, said his deputy Manish Sisodia on Saturday.
The three-member panel, that included transport and vigilance commissioners of the Delhi government, was formed by Lt Governor Anil Baijal last month. It submitted its report to Baijal on July 8, officials said.
The BJP has been accusing the Kejriwal government of being involved in a scam in the annual maintenance contract of 1,000 low-floor buses to be procured by its agency, the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC).
Sisodia said the committee analysed 3,000 documents and raised several queries, after which they have concluded that the Kejriwal government was not involved in any scam in the procurement of buses.
"A Centre-appointed committee has said there was no scam. This is a proof that Kejriwal is honest. Kejriwal works for those who choose him and doesn't indulge in fighting like BJP. Buses will be bought despite obstacles being created by the BJP. BJP should be ashamed that they accuse a leader like Kejriwal. They should apologize to Delhi's people," he said.
The bus procurement process was put on hold by the Transport department due to the enquiry by the LG appointed committee.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU