Govt ready to hold assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir, says Rajnath Singh

The Centre Friday said in the Lok Sabha that there was no other option left with the Governor but to recommend President's Rule in as no party or alliance staked claim to form the government and asserted that it was ready to hold assembly polls in the state.

Replying to a discussion on the resolution on a presidential proclamation about imposition of President's Rule in the state, also rejected claims of some opposition parties that the BJP was propping up a regional party to form the government.

The resolution was adopted by a voice vote.

If the BJP wanted to indulge in horse-trading to form government, then it would have done so during the six-month Governor's Rule, he said.



The said the then Governor N N Vohra had sent a report in June after speaking to leaders of all major parties that none of them had expressed any intention to form a government.



The would take no wrong or immoral action in the state, Singh asserted, saying it is ready for assembly polls but the decision has to be taken by the

"We are totally committed to democratic process," he said.