Guj in favour of power subsidy, BJP trying to stop it in Delhi: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said the people of Gujarat have liked AAP's idea of free electricity which has prompted the BJP to obstruct the power subsidy scheme in the national capital.
Kejriwal's tweets came after Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena directed the chief secretary to conduct an enquiry over the alleged non-implementation of power subsidy payment to consumers through DBT as was ordered by the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) in 2018, sources at the LG office said on Tuesday.
Kejriwal in a tweet in Hindi said, "Gujarat is liking AAP's guarantee of giving free electricity. That's why the BJP wants to stop it in Delhi."
The chief minister said that he will "not allow this to happen under any circumstances".
The CM further said, "People of Delhi, have faith. I will not let your free electricity stop under any circumstances. People of Gujarat, I assure you that if the government is formed, your electricity will also be free from March 1."
"You have imposed so much tax on everything. You have increased inflation and you are sucking people's blood. In such a situation, if I give some relief to my people by giving them free electricity, that too will not be tolerated by you? Do you want to stop that too?" he said in the following tweet.
First Published: Tue, October 04 2022. 15:59 IST
