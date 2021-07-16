Guv must accept MLC nominations regardless of political issue: Maharashtra

The on Friday told the that the governor ought to accept the nomination of persons to the Maharashtra Legislative Council (MLC) submitted as per the aid and advice of the council of ministers irrespective of any political issues.

Senior counsel Rafiq Dada, appearing for the state government, told a division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice G S Kulkarni that the governor ought to have accepted the nomination irrespective of any political issues or issues he may or may not have with the chief minister.

"The governor cannot just sit tight on the file. It has been a year since the posts (MLCs) are lying vacant. Is complete inaction open to the governor, Dada argued.

The bench was hearing a petition filed by Nashik-resident Ratan Soli Luth seeking a direction to the governor to decide on the state government recommending 12 names in November last year.

Dada said that the state government had sought that the governor take a decision on the same within a period of 15 days.

The HC on Friday impleaded the Union government as a party respondent in the petition and directed Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh to do some research and assist the court on the issue.

We would like to know what happens when there is inaction by the governor, the court said, and posted the matter for further hearing on July 19.

