Stop political rallies being held amid Covid-19 pandemic: HC to Maha govt

-
ALSO READ
French coronavirus vaccine rollout slowed by focus on elderly, red tape
Ahead of Covid-19 vaccine rollout, second mock drill across India on Jan 8
UK begins AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine rollout with dialysis patient
Acceleration in vaccine rollout achieved with help of private sector: Govt
Oil prices fall 2% as inventories rise and vaccine rollout stalls
-
The Bombay High Court on Wednesday said the Maharashtra government must stop any political rally, which flouted COVID-19 protocols, from being carried out in the state amid the ongoing pandemic.
A bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice G S Kulkarni asked how such rallies, including one held earlier this month over the name of an upcoming airport in neighbouring Navi Mumbai, were allowed when the state government had prohibited large gatherings to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The bench said if the state is unable to prevent such incidents in future, the court will have to step in and prohibit any such political rally.
"You (Maharashtra government) will have to activate your machinery to stop any political rallies defying COVID-19 protocols," the HC told state Advocate General Ashutosh Kumbhakoni.
"If you can't handle it, let it be done by the court. We will not allow this to happen. We are shutting down courts, we are not being able to work at full strength (to comply with protocols and restrictions imposed by the state in view of the pandemic) and yet, these political leaders are organising rallies?" the HC said.
Last week, thousands of people staged a protest in CBD Belapur area demanding that the under-construction Navi Mumbai international airport be named after late D B Patil, a local leader. They asked for nixing of the decision to name the airport after late Shiv Sena supremo Bal Thackeray.
Referring to the protest rally, the high court said the airport is not even ready yet, but people are already organising rallies over its potential name just for political benefits.
"We thought there will be a maximum of 5,000 people. It turned out there were 25,000 people (in the rally). Can it not wait till COVID-19 is over?" the HC asked.
The court further asked if holding political rallies for gaining "mileage" was more important than preventing the spread of the coronavirus infection.
"There are rallies in the state for Maratha reservation. The issue is pending before the Supreme Court. Why can't politicians go to the electorate and say the issue is pending before court?" the HC sought to know.
What is the state government going to do to prevent such rallies in future, the court asked.
The HC raised the questions while hearing a bunch of public interest litigations (PILs) on managing resources for preventing and treating COVID-19 and the state's preparedness for a possible third wave of the pandemic.
It will continue hearing the PILs next week.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU