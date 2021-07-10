Gehlot flays BJP spokesperson for remarks against ex-Union minister

-
ALSO READ
Ashok Gehlot condoles death of 13 people in MP road accident
Rajasthan has insufficient stock of Covid-19 vaccine: CM Ashok Gehlot
Rajasthan jail system better that other states, says CM Ashok Gehlot
Ashok Gehlot hits out at Modi govt over electoral bonds scheme
Ensure compliance of Covid-19 guidelines in Rajasthan: Gehlot to officials
-
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday criticised BJP's national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia for his alleged indecent remarks against the late former Union minister Sis Ram Ola and demanded an apology from the party.
Sis Ram Ola, a prominent Jat leader from Rajasthan, had died in 2013.
Referring to the Congress leader in a TV debate over the cabinet reshuffle at the Centre and a similar exercise by the UPA government under PM Manmohan Singh, the BJP spokesperson had said, Jinka hill raha tha purja, unmein Manmohanji dhoond rahe the urja.
Commenting on it, Gehlot tweeted, I condemn the remarks made by BJP's national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia on Ola. This has created a lot of resentment among the people of the state. BJP National President @JPNadda should immediately apologise to the people of Rajasthan.
Gehlot said Ola protected interests of farmers in the social and political field for more than 60 years.
He was a cabinet minister several times in both the central and state governments. In 1968, he received the Padma Shri for social service, he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU