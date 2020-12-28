Had no desire to become CM, BJP could have the post, says Nitish Kumar

-
ALSO READ
Nitish not a factor in Bihar polls, real fight between RJD, BJP: Tejashwi
RJD manifesto for Bihar polls: One million jobs, farm loan waiver
Nitish Kumar will ditch BJP to join RJD after poll results: Chirag Paswan
Bihar: A loss in the state today can turn attention to Modi govt's policies
LJP shadow looms over NDA as Bihar heads for second phase of polls
-
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday said he had no desire to become the Chief Minister and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) could make its own Chief Minister.
During the JD(U)'s national executive meeting, Kumar said that he is not attached to the position. "I had no desire to become the Chief Minister. I had said that the public had given its mandate and anyone can be made the Chief Minister, BJP could make its own Chief Minister," said Kumar.
The statement comes days after six of seven legislators of the Janata Dal (United) in Arunachal Pradesh defected to its NDA partner, BJP.
However, Kumar had earlier made it clear that the developments of Arunachal Pradesh will have no bearing on Bihar's politics as there is "no dispute" in its alliance government in Bihar.
Nitish had recently quit from the post of party chief and handed over JD(U) to party leader Ramchandra Prasad Singh.
Kumar is heading National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government in Bihar having JD(U), BJP, Hindustani Awam Morcha, and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) as its constituents.
The NDA had secured a 125-seat majority in the 243-seat Bihar Legislative Assembly in November. The BJP secured 74 seats, JD(U) 43 while eight seats were won by two other NDA constituents.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU